Mother faces judge following Amber Alert for 10-year-old Albuquerque boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities found 10-year-old Carlos Hernandez safe Wednesday. He was first reported missing on April 12.

According to New Mexico State Police, Carlos was abducted by his mother, Angelique Sanchez, who did not have custody of him. She faced a judge Thursday, less than 24 hours after police found her with her son in the North Valley.

When Carlos first went missing, police did not think he was in immediate danger at the time. Then, someone spotted Carlos and Angelique at the New Mexico Human Services Office off Menaul around 12:30 p.m. Monday. When officers tried to intervene, Angelique reportedly drove off with Carlos and slammed into a State Police unit while trying to get away.

Sanchez is facing charges for reportedly abducting her son and allegedly ramming into the back of that State Police car.

During her court hearing Thursday, they went over her criminal record.

“For Ms. Sanchez, we did locate one juvenile contact, five misdemeanors with one conviction, 13 bench warrants, eight of those a failure to appear, four felonies with two convictions, trafficking a controlled substance – two counts – and conspiracy in 2008. Battery upon a peace officer and trafficking controlled substance in 2010.”

However, the judge ruled there is probable cause to keep Angelique locked up, so she will stay in jail for now.