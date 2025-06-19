Mother of teen accused in stabbing appears in court for different case

A local mom accused of watching her child stab and rob a man near an Albuquerque smoke shop faced a judge Wednesday for a different case.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local mom accused of watching her child stab and rob a man near an Albuquerque smoke shop faced a judge Wednesday for a different case.

Tatiana Vigil was arrested and charged with a separate robbery during Operation Route 66. Prosecutors are asking for her to be held in jail until trial.

KOB 4 first told you about her Tuesday night, with video showing the moment a 13-year-old boy and an adult man allegedly stabbed and robbed a man with a bicycle earlier this month.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said these allegations resulted in the child’s twelfth referral to the juvenile justice system.

Albuquerque Community Safety apparently offered services to the family, but Vigil turned them down.

