Mother sentenced for death of 7-month-old son

Victoria Romero was charged with the death of her 7-month-old baby who, an autopsy showed, died of suffocation and had meth in their system.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge on Thursday sentenced a woman charged with child abuse for the death of her 7-month-old infant in June 2022.

39-year-old Victoria Romero learned Thursday that she will spend 12 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the death

An autopsy showed Romero’s baby suffocated after getting stuck between a bed and a wall while she was sleeping. Prosecutors say the baby tested positive for meth and the Office of the Medical Investigator noted the meth toxicity as a significant condition contributing to his death.

According to court documents, after the baby died, Romero and her other children, ages 3 and 4, also tested positive for meth. Romero pleaded guilty to charges related to that.

Authorities re-examined the death investigation after someone called CYFD again about them in March 2023, a month before police charged Romero.

