Motion filed to drop charges against ‘Rust’ armorer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As “Rust” wraps shooting in Montana this week, the legal drama in New Mexico continues.

A motion was filed to dismiss the case against the film’s former armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Guiterrez-Reed is facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film’s New Mexico set almost two years ago. The same charges were dropped against star and producer Alec Baldwin earlier this year.

Production of “Rust” restarted last month after a lengthy delay.

