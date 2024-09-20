Moto Maidens’ motorcycle stolen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Moto Maidens pick one state at a time, meet there, and ride all over the state for seven days highlighting incredible women and organizations.

But now, one is in tears after her motorcycle was stolen.

“We just want to encourage women to go out there and experience life and adventure,” said Mariah Harmony.

Mariah Harmony is part of the Moto Maidens.

“We are women that pick one state at a time. We all meet there, and we load up our bikes for seven days. We ride that whole state and highlight different women in that state, whether it’s their businesses that they’re doing something extraordinary in their community, they have a story to tell. It’s just highlighting women and highlighting that state and all the beauty that it has,” said Harmony.

Video from the home where they’re staying shows two men steal a bike from the driveway around 2 a.m. Thursday.

“The neighbor said she had her window open, and at 2:20 she heard a bike start. It was right next to her window that the bike started. So that means they hot wired my bike, because the key is sitting in the house with me,” Harmony said.

It wasn’t until the morning that Harmony noticed her bike was gone.

“I walked out, and I walked back in, and I kind of stood there for a minute, and kind of did one of these, and then I started crying. I’m just felt a little defeated. We came here to do something good for the state, and my bike’s gone,” said Harmony.

New Mexico is the third state for the Moto Maidens, and the first where they’re able to raise money for organizations beyond their home animal rescue organization in Louisiana.

“I was supposed to be taking pictures with my motorcycle, with the dogs that are up for adoption,” Harmony said.

They’re planning a charity ride benefiting Pitties and Kitties Rescue, Four Corners Wolf Sanctuary, and Española Humane.

“We’re not going to stop, we’re going to keep going. We just want to help them. It’s something really near and dear to our hearts, and we get to ride while doing it. So what better way,” said Harmony.

As for her bike, which is named “Linda Lou,” it’s more than just a motorcycle.

“Linda Lou is straight out of the trailer park, she’s not the prettiest, but man is she fun,” said Harmony. “I know how silly it sounds getting attached to a machine, but when you spend that amount of time physically on something, and whether it’s breakdowns or tears, or smiling, going from all these places with your girlfriends and your friends, and you are the one constantly putting your time and literally, your heart and soul into something that bike has saved my life more times than I can explain.”

Harmony says she’s not holding her breath that it will be returned.

“The thing is, is, I don’t have high expectations of getting my bike back at all, but I wouldn’t be angry if I did,” said Harmony.

If you see her bike, call police. Folks can watch more of the Moto Maidens’ previous journeys on Harley-Davidson’s YouTube page.