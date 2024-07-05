Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque hosts closing celebration on July Fourth

Mr. Powdrell's Barbeque has served the Albuquerque community since the 1960s.

The owners are closing their final location and celebrated with a Fourth of July bash.

“We’ve got the best customers in the world, these people have shared the experience, the life experience with us for 60 years,” said Joe Powdrell, the CEO of Powdrell’s.

People came out to enjoy the music, eat, and reminisce about the good times at Powdrell’s.

Even though the restaurant is closing, the family is still deciding if they will officially put the fire out of the barbeque pit.

“We’re gonna let the air blow through for a couple of weeks, maybe a month and figure out what we can afford to do financially, as well as health wise,” Powdrell said. “But we’re gonna be here, it’s been a great life experience for us.”

Even though they served up their last official food order Thursday, you can still purchase Mr. Powdrell’s Famous Barbecue Sauce until they run out.