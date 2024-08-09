Murder suspect now accused of bank robbery a week before

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of shooting and killing an elderly man in Santa Fe now faces charges for an alleged bank robbery the week before.

Albuquerque police accuse Zachary Babitz of robbing a Wells Fargo bank July 31. Six days later, on August 6, Babitz allegedly shot and killed 83-year-old Gordon Wilson while carjacking his Jeep in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Santa Fe.

APD detectives said they learned that Babitz was allegedly driving the Jeep to Albuquerque after the murder happened in Santa Fe.

Detectives say they found the Jeep and conducted surveillance. While they didn’t find Babitz, they learned about his physical appearance and what they say is a gold-colored Chevrolet Tahoe registered in his name.

Upon further investigation, APD detectives say they concluded that these details matched what robbery witnesses allegedly told them. Detectives also said they learned that Babitz wore a GPS ankle monitor as a part of his probation for a prior armed robbery conviction.

GPS data reportedly showed he was at the bank when the robbery happened. However, he allegedly cut it off before the murder happened.

Detectives also obtained photos of the bank robber. They say it matched photos of Babitz from MVD and the jail.

Babitz now faces charges of armed robbery and tampering with evidence. The tampering charge is related to the robbery.

Santa Fe police also charged him with murder, armed robbery, unlawful taking of a vehicle or motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

Babitz is still at-large. If you see him, police say to call 911.

