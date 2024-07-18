Murder suspect sentenced for gas station shooting

Ty Gallegos pleaded guilty in May to first-degree murder, related to the shooting death of a local mother back in 2022.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced Ty Gallegos to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of a local mother.

Gallegos was one of five young people charged with shooting Kayla Montano at a gas station near I-25 and Comanche. Montano was with her fiancée and her seven-year-old when it happened.

Police say the murder was a case of mistaken identity. The teens thought Montano’s SUV belonged to the person who tried to rob two of them earlier that night.

