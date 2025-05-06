Naaba Ani Elementary School wins monthly math competition back-to-back

This year, "Prodigy" started a new statewide monthly competition. Fourth graders from Naaba Ani Elementary School are the latest back-to-back winners.

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – We’ve talked for years about how to best improve our state’s education system. In 2024, New Mexican fourth graders scored lower in math compared to the rest of the country.

Is there a way to make math fun? KOB 4 went to a school that is doing just that, and it seems to be working.

This year, “Prodigy” started a new statewide monthly competition. Fourth graders from Naaba Ani Elementary School are the latest back-to-back winners.

“Our school ended up getting the most questions through the whole state correct so they won March, and they ended up winning April as well,” said Mindy Sanchez, a fourth grade teacher at Naaba Ani Elementary.

They couldn’t have done it without Mrs. Sanchez.

“I started sending emails to the other teachers, you should do this, it’s really fun, the kids love it. Then all of a sudden we had more and more teachers playing, the more they were playing the more kids were playing, and then we were able to top the other schools,” said Sanchez.

She said Prodigy is like a reinforcement for math without using worksheets, and the progress hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“In the exit tickets we do, we do quizzes and their NWA’s which is a sort of cycle assessment we take. I see lots of growth in Math and I know we do a lot of stuff, but I know Prodigy helps,” said Sanchez.

These students put their brains together to beat over 100 schools in New Mexico participating in the challenge.

“It’s like a gamified math. So, they go in they make an avatar they get pets and they can battle each other but when they battle each other it’s with Math problems,” said Sanchez.

“It’s just a fun game battling your friends you get to hang you get to throw water balloons at each other,” said Jose Gasaleoarri, a fourth grader at Naaba Ani Elementary

“From the beginning of the year when we weren’t playing that many kids we’re getting as high scores as they’re doing now,” Jadynce Grey, another fourth grader at Naaba Ani Elementary.

“Eventually you’ll see progress, and it’s just fun seeing progress,” said Gasaleoarri.

The friendly competition is helping kids do better, something that’s needed in our state.

“It’s really important because our state is usually at the bottom when it comes to education, so anything we can do to help the kids get reinforced for what they are learning,” said Sanchez.