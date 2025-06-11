National nonprofit honors fallen Bloomfield police officer

Just one day after New Mexico said goodbye to Bloomfield Office Timothy Ontiveros, a national nonprofit is honoring his memory.

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. — Just one day after New Mexico said goodbye to Bloomfield Office Timothy Ontiveros, a national nonprofit is honoring his memory.

Running 4 Heroes finds kids willing to run a mile dedicated to a fallen officer. It didn’t take long for Andrew Collins to lace up almost all the way across the country.

“Today, I will be running for fallen police officer Timothy Ontiveros,” said Andrew Collins, youth runner for Running 4 Heroes.

In Hall County, Georgia, Andrew Collins ran to honor a man, people in San Juan County will never forget.

“I’m running to give thanks to him and to give like care to the family,” said Collins.

Running is a small sacrifice. For Collins to honor a much larger one, that’s hard for many people to understand.

“We’re running for a person who went into the danger,” said Collins.

Collins is the 15-year-old who ran in honor of Timothy Ontiveros, with a blue and black flag and escort.

“These people lost someone that’s really important to their lives,” said Collins.

He’s clear across the country, but Collins says that distance evaporated after seeing the lives Ontiveros touched and the community that supported him on social media.

“It’s just so powerful to see. It’s just so important to me to do this run for the family,” said Collins.

Collins knows not to take this run for Ontiveros lightly.

“These people connected, like brothers and sisters and like family. It’s amazing to see,” said Collins.

To learn more about Running 4 Heroes, click here.