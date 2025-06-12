National Weather Service explains high temps during monsoon season

While we expect near record-breaking temps in the next few days, it's all gearing us up for monsoon. So what does heat have to do with our monsoon season?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – While we expect near record-breaking temps in the next few days, it’s all gearing us up for monsoon. So what does heat have to do with our monsoon season?

National Weather Service Senior Forecaster, Clay Anderson, says the two go together like thunder and lightning.

The hotter we get, the more we create a low pressure system called a heat low. It draws in moisture from outside the state to New Mexico, and when that moisture builds up:

“Then eventually when it reaches a certain depth we’re able to produce showers and thunderstorms from that. So, then we’re transporting moisture from near the surface up into the atmosphere then every day it’s kind of recycling itself up into the atmosphere,” said Anderson.

Anderson says this year could be wetter than normal. It’s a reason to celebrate since most of our state is in severe to exceptional drought.

“If it’s an active monsoon for southern New Mexico, then we should see this drought classification significantly improve through the monsoon season into next fall,” said Anderson.