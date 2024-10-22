Navajo code talker John Kinsel Sr. passes away at 107

One of the last remaining Navajo code talkers has passed away. John Kinsel Sr. was 107 years old.

He helped transmit messages during World War II using the Navajo language.

Navajo Nation leaders have ordered all flags be flown at half staff on the reservation for the next week. Only two original code talkers are still alive now.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released this statement:

“John Kinsel’s service as a marine and Navajo code talker represented the values and valor that helped the U.S. and its allies prevail in world war two.

His legacy is one of extraordinary courage and profound patriotism, not only as a warrior but as a protector of his Navajo heritage.”