Navy veteran recalls experience of atomic testing

After almost 70 years, the United States government is recognizing military veterans who took part in nuclear bomb testing in the 1950s.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After almost 70 years, the United States government is recognizing military veterans who took part in nuclear bomb testing in the 1950s.

The U.S. declassified the last of the experiments on the Marshall Islands in 2008. KOB 4 spoke to a local veteran who was part of those experiments.

Nuclear bombs are made up of several different dangerous chemicals like plutonium and uranium. Back then, it wasn’t known how those chemicals would impact the human body, much less the long-term effects.

For veterans like John Hunter, he has to deal with those impacts on a daily basis.

“We were experimenting with a deadly substance, that’s what it amounted to. They had no idea of the things that would happen in the future to a person that was exposed,” said John Hunter.

Hunter served in the U.S. Navy for 12 years. During his four years of active duty, he spent 57 days on the Marshall Islands during the government’s nuclear bomb testing. He was just 19 years old.

“We were there for the first eight detonations. One was underwater and one was aerial and the rest of surface,” said Hunter.

Hunter was below deck during the underwater test, and it was unlike anything he had ever experienced.

“According to main control, we took a 38 to 40 degree roll with the shockwave. It sounded like the whole side of the ship are ripped out,” Hunter said. “It took about three seconds or so after they said mark till the shockwave hit us. I mean, it was pretty fast, stuff was falling everywhere. We had busted water lines and stuff like that. I mean, it just twisted that ship.”

Nearly 70 years later, Hunter received the Atomic Veteran’s Commemorative Service Medal and a certificate for his service.

“I think every veteran down there should have that certificate because that was unusual,” said Hunter. “But I think they should be some benefits to do when we’re in the nuclear testing program. Army, Navy, Marines, whatever.”

Service members were sworn to secrecy up until the last of the experiments were declassified in 2008, 50 years later.

“It feels pretty good because at least I got a voice now,” Hunter said.

According to Hunter, his exposure wasn’t too bad, but the 85 year old has had to deal with several health scares.

“I had a heart attack in ’96, and I’m on Eliquis for the rest of my life and don’t know. Then, I had bladder cancer and I had skin cancer,” said Hunter.

Hunter has been able to get the healthcare he needs from Veterans Affairs. He wants to encourage any other vets out there to apply and get those benefits too.