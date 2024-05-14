Forensic artist releases image of girl found dead in Albuquerque in 1996

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a photo showing a completed facial reconstruction of a girl found dead in 1996 in Albuquerque.

On May 2, 1996, the decomposed body of an unidentified teenage girl was found in a field near 98th and Tower. They found the victim’s body wrapped in six dark trash bags and tied with a green electrical wire.

Authorities believe she was a Caucasian woman, around 14-19 years old. She was between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4. They believe she had light brown to reddish hair and light eyes. They found her wearing light blue Levi 550 jeans, a V-neck ribbed sweater and a black lace bra.

28 years later, NCMEC forensic artists completed a facial reconstruction showing what she may have looked like while she was still alive.

The NCMEC is asking you to call Albuquerque police if you have any tips. You can contact them at 1-877-765-8273 or 505-768-2450.