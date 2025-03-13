Nearly 50 migrants in custody after ICE operation across New Mexico

Nearly 50 migrants are in custody after an ICE operation across New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Nearly 50 migrants are in custody after an ICE operation across New Mexico.

This operation happened last week in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Roswell, but ICE is just now releasing the information.

Officials say 20 of the 48 suspects were already arrested or convicted of serious crimes like homicide, rape and battery.

21 of them will be deported within in the next 90 days.