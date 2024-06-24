Nearly $6M in upgrades planned for Balloon Fiesta Park

We are still a few months away from Balloon Fiesta, but the city is getting started on some items on the wishlist.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Improvements to Balloon Fiesta Park are expected to cost the city and state about $6 million.

“For years, everybody has had to deal with stepping over those electrical cord daisy chains and listening to those loud, loud generators in vendors row,” said Dan Mayfield, public information officer for the city’s Department of Municipal Development.

A new electrical system will provide power to vendors and stages at the park without the hassle or the noise.

Guests may also notice another long-awaited addition – permanent bathrooms. For years, the park has only had portable bathrooms for all of its major events, including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

“They work, but they are not the ideal situation,” Mayfield said. “It’s going to help especially during concerts and other events that we have here at Balloon Fiesta Park.”

Over 300 new parking spaces will also be added, as well as a new pedestrian walkway.

“For years, people have tried to just climb down, up and down that hill, but now there will be a new sidewalk and it’s really wonderful,” Mayfield said.

While Balloon Fiesta is one of the biggest events held at the park, city officials say the new upgrades will benefit all events held at the park, even the potential soccer stadium that may be built there in the future.

“This is all infrastructure the stadium would need if the team can pay for the stadium, it would need this kind of infrastructure to make it happen,” Mayfield said.

Some of the construction is already underway. As for the permanent bathrooms, those are expected to be completed in 2025.