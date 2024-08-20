Neighbor catches possible home explosion on camera

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating an explosion and subsequent fire at a home early Friday morning in the northeast part of the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews responded Sunday morning to a possible home explosion in northeast Albuquerque that a neighbor caught on camera.

Around 3:41 a.m. Sunday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire at a single-family home near Menaul and Chelwood Park Boulevards, close to Tramway. They arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front side of the home.

One neighbor says they caught an explosion on their Ring camera. It’s believed to have come from the home.

“We’re members of the Ornate Neighborhood on Facebook and people’s doorbell cameras were catching that,” they said. “And it was just like, ‘Woahhh,’ I mean it was like, ‘Okay,’ and we heard all this stuff popping and doing so we’re coming out here wondering if it was shooting stuff in the air… I wasn’t sure.”

Social media video showed what appeared to be a popping sound coming from the fire. According to AFR, it was ammo locked in a gun safe.

Crews brought the fire under control with 45 minutes and even rescued a dog that did not have any injuries. A Hazmat team even came to check out the rest of the home.

One person was checked out at the scene but no one was taken to the hospital. However, the fire left the home uninhabitable. The people living there are staying with loved ones now.

The fire is still under investigation.