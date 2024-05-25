Neighbors call for increased safety measures following violent robbery on bike trail

News of a violent robbery and a stolen e-bike traveled fast through a few northeast Albuquerque neighborhoods this week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — News of a violent robbery and a stolen e-bike traveled fast through a few northeast Albuquerque neighborhoods this week.

“Where that happened is exactly one of the walking paths that I do, and I no longer will do it,” said Linda Wood, a concerned neighbor who lives in the Snow Heights neighborhood just east of Winrock Town Center.

She posed a question to her neighbors, asking whether they think more bike cops on trails could be beneficial. She said she’s witnessed issues on trails near Jerry Cline Park and further east. Comments poured in.

“Everyone wants to be able to use this for what it’s intended,” she said. “And it’s not being used for that right now.”

Wood also wants to see more signage posted about no trespassing or camping – and more cameras to catch illegal or suspicious activity on the trails.

KOB 4 took those requests to APD’s acting Northeast Commander, Ryan Nelson.

“That’s our ultimate goal, is to maintain safety in those areas,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the proactive response team regularly patrols and enforces, but there is more effort to come.

“We plan on increasing that effort throughout the summer, we have a series of tac plans to address these areas, and make sure that they continue to be safe,” Nelson said.

According to Nelson, APD’s Northeast Command has one bike officer right now, but they will add a second by the end of next month.

“We like to have bike officers in pairs, that creates a safer atmosphere for everybody,” Nelson said.

He also addressed signage and cameras.

“We could definitely address it, whatever area that we feel is necessary to put a sign,” he said. “Specifically, we don’t have a ton of cameras on the trail themselves, but generally on the outskirts to watch traffic going to and from our surface streets.”

Nelson says he meets with all city departments working on crime and homelessness multiple times a week and it’s helpful to have community feedback to bring to the table.

“It’s a tall task, however, it’s extremely helpful when the community lets us know where the problems are,” he said.

“Let’s just keep progressing and continue to do things to stop the crime and stop the fear,” Woods said.

APD also has three full-time Open Space officers, and seven other collateral officers who regularly respond to these areas. 242-COPS or 311 are the best ways to get in touch about any issue you come across on your local trail.