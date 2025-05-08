Neighbors raise concerns over Paseo Del Norte and Tramway intersection

People who live near the Paseo Del Norte and Tramway intersection say it's too dangerous and something needs to be done.

There have been two serious car crashes. The most recent happened Tuesday night and a deadly crash back in December.

People KOB 4 spoke with say they know what may be contributing to these crashes.

“So it’s happening far too often for me to hear that noise and recognize immediately there’s probably another car accident,” said Georgiann Davis, a nearby resident.

For Davis and Toni Fleisher, they’ve noticed some key things that are making the intersection near their homes dangerous.

“The streetlights are consistently off, and I know this because I live here and my bedrooms right there,” said Davis.

“Nothing is gonna fix the problem until we control the speed on the Paseo Del Norte and the Tramway. I mean, it’s a racing track at nighttime,” said Toni Fleisher, another nearby resident.

So, when it’s pitch black at night and drivers are speeding, that’s when homeowners see nightmares happen.

“If they don’t make that turn, they’re gonna run into that big brick wall. And it’s a sharp turn and if you’re going 70 miles an hour, which I’m sure they are going that fast, you’re not gonna make the turn,” said Fleisher.

The bigger concern about that wall is the safety of the children playing in the backyards behind it.

“A number of these homes here on this back wall have children, including my own. They’re 5 and almost 3, and they play in this backyard all the time. So I’m very concerned that if a car is gonna hit through and bust the wall and possibly cause damage, it’s not good,” Davis said.

Now these residents are taking their worry and brainstorming possible solutions.

“So maybe a spotlight or additional lighting of some kind. I don’t know if additional signage would do any good,” said Fleisher.

“They need to look at some sort of possibility of a guardrail or something, a lower retaining wall that the city puts up and invests in,” Davis said. “Maybe they need to have some speed limit cameras here or speed watch cameras.”

We did reach out to Bernalillo County about the streetlights being off, and they sent one of their technicians out who found a line to the lights has been severed, so they are working diligently to get it repaired.

As far as the construction going on here, it’s part of an improvement project by the New Mexico Department of Transportation to help increase the safety of this intersection.