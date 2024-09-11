Neighbors welcome city’s plan to redevelop San Mateo towers

Several projects in the metro got another step closer to breaking ground and creating more homes in Albuquerque.

“The windows have been broken, they’ve been occupied, and they’ve been in fire,” said Katherine Turner, vice president of the Fair West Neighborhood Association.

Turner has seen a lot happen to the iconic towers in her southeast Albuquerque neighborhood. Now, she’s looking forward to what will happen to them in the next few years.

“I was so excited. I thought I was going to get had to leave before the vote. And luckily, the vote happened just as I had to leave, and I was extremely excited. I went out in the hall and gave a little hurrah,” said Turner.

She’s talking about the city council’s vote to approve a tax abatement for the Park Central project. It will create 100 apartments in the smaller San Mateo tower before moving on to the big one.

It’s one of four housing projects that just got approved for the incentive.

Terry Brunner with the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency says the incentive means the property does not get taxed additionally for the next seven years, and developers can have more money upfront for their builds.

The program has been in the works for about two years now.

“It kind of had a slow build, but now we’re seeing a lot more interest,” said Brunner.

So far, there’s been about 14 projects. The newest includes the Highlands Central Market and Residence Inn. It’s across from Presbyterian on Central, with a long term hotel for travel nurses or patients’ families, and a food hall for workers and tourists in the area.

Somos is an affordable housing project on Central and Alcazar in the international District. It will have 70 units, with 84% being income restricted.

Brunner says the tax abatement is helping fill the gaps in the city.

“It’s really helping us fill in Central, and a key to a lot of this is the art bus. A lot of these developers have told us they want that rapid transit for the people living in their apartments,” said Brunner.

Soon there will be the Garfield Town Homes near Yale and Coal. It’s set to have 16 units, and it’s planned to be energy efficient and 100% electric.

Turner says any new construction for her neighborhood is welcome.

“If we have more people, then we have more people in the neighborhood to help us to forge a really good community,” said Turner.

Next up is getting building permits approved, which is expected to take a few weeks. Then, construction can start.