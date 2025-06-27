New Animas River surf wave opens in Farmington

On Thursday morning, folks in Farmington were hanging ten, after the city cut the ribbon to the newest thrill on the Animas River.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A little over a year ago we told you about the big things coming to Gateway Park in Farmington. That included a new river wave feature for people to hang ten in the desert.

KOB 4 went to see the wave now ready for folks to shred in the Animas River.

“I don’t know how fast it’s going, but it’s ripping by and it kind of can be a bit discombobulating cause you’re not going anywhere, but I’m going really fast at the same time,” said Tyler Lausten, owner of TL Surf.

“We’ve been real excited about getting our own wave on the Animas River, kind of unheard of in New Mexico,” said James Gebel, an Aztec resident.

Gebel was the first one out to catch and hold the river wave Thursday.

“It’s taken two or three years to learn how to do this,” Gebel said.

He says he hopes people from all over come and surf the Animas.

“Hopefully it really helps the economy here, you know, I hope that folks come up from Santa Fe and Albuquerque. A big bunch of the crowd that’s comes today is from Durango,” Gebel said.

Meaning, more people and more business. Which is why this is a dream come true for Lausten.

“People had to drive quite a ways to get a wave like this, so if you live in the Four Corners area you have one at home now,” Lausten said. “I mean as a business owner I expect my sales to go up, first of all it’s a different style of wave. So even if you already have a surfboard, it’s likely that you’re going to want a new one at least at some point that matches the wave better.”

It looks like it’s going to pay off for Lausten.

“I mean it’s day one but yeah I mean it fills me with pride to see my product down here and being used and working well on this feature,” said Lausten.