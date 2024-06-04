New aqua park opens at Lake Farmington

The wait is finally over. The new Aqua Park is open at Lake Farmington.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Folks brought their towels, umbrellas, and sunscreen to get ready for some fun in the sun at the new aqua park at Lake Farmington.

“There were a few of these pieces out here, now we’ve built a full-on structure for people to come and enjoy,” said Andy Decker, assistant director for Parks and Recreation in Farmington.

People can visit the aqua park seven days a week starting at 12:30 p.m. for 50-minute sessions. There will be lifeguards on duty and they are ready.

“We had to learn specific things to watch for, cause at the lake you can’t see through the water, it’s not so clear. So you have to be more vigilant with your scanning. We learned different ways to scan and stay more alert on a chair,” said Rylie Wilson, a lifeguard.

They haven’t had to use their skills so far, but they know what to do.

“We’ve trained multiple times for this, so I know what to do in a situation. So I’m not too nervous about doing something wrong, I’m more nervous about what the situation will be whenever I get to it,” said Wilson.

Lifeguards say parents can help them by doing one thing.

“Big thing for parents, keep an eye on your children when you’re here, we don’t want to have an incident, we don’t want a kid hurt, and we don’t want you hurt either”, said Fairbanks.

Last, but not least.

“Have fun,” said Fairbanks.