New bike lanes added to Central in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The next time you head downtown in Albuquerque, things might look a little different. The city just finished new bike lanes from First to Eighth Street on Central.

New green and white lanes are in place next to the parking lane. The city eliminated some turn lanes on this stretch to make room for them.

Some criticized the change, saying Central is too busy and dangerous for bicyclists. But City Councilor Joaquin Baca believes the area needs it.

“I had another news reporter recently asked me about the bike lane, and she said, ‘Aren’t you concerned that you’re going to bring more pedestrians and more bike bikers down here to Central?’ And I said, ‘Yes, that’s the point. That’s what we’re trying to achieve here,’” said Baca.

The project will also eventually meet with the Rail Trail. That’s the city’s planned seven-mile trail loop that will connect parts of the metro.