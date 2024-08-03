New charity aims to help parents with cancer attend Connie Mack World Series

For little leaguers across the country, playing in Farmington's Connie Mack World Series is a dream come true.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – For little leaguers across the county, playing in Farmington’s Connie Mack World Series is a dream come true. For parents, watching their children play is the dream.

Now, there’s a new foundation to help sick parents live that dream.

“My mom was one of my biggest supporters, she was probably one of the biggest supporters I had,” said Wesely Johnston, son of Anna-Marie Cusimano Johnston.

“We were really looking forward to coming back here with my wife. Unfortunately, on March 1 when she passed, she was not going to be a part of that plan any longer. There’s nothing more that she liked better than watching him play baseball,” said Bob Johnston, Anne-Marie’s husband.

Doctors diagnosed Anna-Marie with breast cancer in 2017. Her surprise trip from Canada to watch Wesley play in the Connie Mack World Series last year was only possible with the love help and support of the community.

When Anne-Aarie died this spring, the Johnstons knew how to honor her: the Anne-Marie Cusimano Johnson Foundation.

“He first started out by making sure we had tickets for every single game. We were kind of worried about the ticket situation because we understood how popular this tournament was and how difficult it was sometimes to get tickets,” said Bob.

One of Anne-Marie’s wishes was to help other parents diagnosed with cancer and see their children play in the Connie Mack World Series.

“Our goal is to try to get as many families here as we possibly can and to have the same experience we had last year when we were newcomers to this community, and we’re embraced with open arms by everyone we came into contact with,” said Bob.

The foundation will help pay for accommodations and travel expenses.

“One of the hardest things to do for someone battling cancer because immunity systems are sometimes compromised, flying on a plane is not always the best choice,” said Bob.

It all takes money. Once the website is up, people can donate to the Anne-Marie Cusimano-Johnson Foundation. It’s how Bob and Wesley will honor her, but Wesley had another stop to honor his mom before leaving town.

“He took some dirt off the mound, and we’re going to sprinkle that dirt with the flowers at her grave site so she will have a piece of Connie Mack with her,” said Bob.