New details on Santa Fe carjacking murder suspect now facing federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Newly-filed court documents are revealing more about an Edgewood man who now faces federal charges for an alleged carjacking murder in Santa Fe.

Babitz faces federal charges of carjacking and the discharge of a firearm while committing a violent crime. He is accused of shooting and killing 83-year-old Gordon Wilson during an alleged August 6 carjacking. Babitz already faced a murder charge in Santa Fe County for this case.

Santa Fe County isn’t the only county where he faces charges. In Bernalillo County, he faces charges of armed robbery and tampering with evidence. He is accused of robbing an Albuquerque bank the week before the Santa Fe murder.

In Doña Ana County, he faces two counts of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit, felon in possession of a firearm and two other charges, including escaping an officer. He is accused of robbing an Arby’s in Las Cruces and carjacking someone afterward Saturday.

An officer responded and tracked Babitz down to a dumpster near where he crashed the allegedly stolen vehicle.

While searching the vehicle and the dumpster, officers say they found a variety of items, including a 9mm handgun stolen out of Rio Rancho Police Department, ammo, the money stolen from Arby’s and a black airsoft handgun he was spotted with there.

Officers took Babitz to the hospital for an evaluation after the crash. As they did, investigators say he slipped out of his handcuffs. However, police chased him down and detained him again.

Babitz appeared in court Tuesday regarding the charges in Santa Fe County. He is now in federal custody. His first federal court appearance is set for Friday.