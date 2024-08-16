New details released in hit-and-run crash that killed APD officer

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released new details in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off duty Albuquerque police officer.

Police say Bianca Quintana was killed in a crash Wednesday near Coors and Chapulin. The car fled the scene.

On Friday, BCSO says the vehicle involved is a newer model Volkswagen, though the model and color are currently unknown.

They are asking anyone in the area with video footage from Coors Boulevard, south of Rio Bravo, to review their surveillance systems and report any findings that may aid in the investigation.

Those with information are encouraged to call Deputy Throgmorton at 505-496-5722 or Deputy Otero at 505-755-1768. Folks can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 505-843-7867.