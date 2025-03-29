New developments planned near Northern and Unser in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho could soon be getting over 1,000 new homes and multi-story buildings.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Rancho could soon be getting over 1,000 new homes, and multi-story buildings. The Planning and Zoning Board just gave their stamp of approval to two new master-planned communities.

D.R. Horton plans to build its Vista Grande Development near Unser and Northern. It’s going to have over 200 new single family homes. No price range was given, but they say there will be enough for a wide range of incomes.

The community also has plans for retail and commercial space, and a park. It’s expected the total population of the area will reach about 550 people.

Then there’s the Stonegate master plan, and Lomas Negras. It’s going to be a little north of Northern Boulevard between Unser and Broadmoor.

This will create nearly a thousand housing units, including some townhomes and multi-family units. The renderings also show shopping areas, and multi-story buildings.

There will be four neighborhood parks and the project will be built in seven phases.