New e-bike rules on city council agenda

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – E-bikes are not new to Albuquerque. They’ve been around for a few years now, but there’s still some confusion about where burqueños can ride them.

City Councilor Brook Bassan’s proposal is hoping to fix that. It would allow Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on all paved trails, while also setting a blanket 20 mph speed limit throughout the city.

Her proposal would also give the city discretion over the unpaved trails, like in bosque. But local e-bike enthusiasts suggest this may be too much, too fast.

“There is not a lot to be super happy about in this bill,” said Patrick Martin, an advocacy director with Bike ABQ.

Martin says there is one thing he’s happy about.

“Certainly the most important thing is allowing Class 2 e-bikes on the paved trails,” said Martin.

He says those are the most common e-bikes out there. They only go up to 20 mph and make pedaling up and down Albuquerque’s hilly landscape much easier.

Despite that, state lawmakers banned them from public trails unless city governments make their own rules.

“We wanted to make sure that people that are using these modes of transportation and for recreation or for other uses in our life, are able to make sure that they can go where they want and where other bikes are allowed too,” said Bassan.

But Bassan’s bill doesn’t stop there. She says the city’s Parks and Rec Department requested a citywide 20 mph speed limit, but Martin suggests that’s a band-aid solution.

“The biggest issue with the city is trying to solve what the speed limits are these conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians on these very popular paved trails. And the biggest way to address this issue is simply to have more safe options for cyclists,” Martin said.

Including new, protected bike lanes like the ones coming to Louisiana Boulevard near Kirtland Air Force Base.

As for the unpaved trails, Martin believes city leaders need to keep pedaling.

“There are certainly valid reasons to allow e-bikes in the unpaved open space trails. But there are also plenty of reasons that the city may want to restrict them. So this is, this is a really tricky situation for the city,” said Martin.

The e-bike conversation doesn’t end Monday night. Martin says city leaders are expected to finalize a long-range bike plan later this year.