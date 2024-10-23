New fire station will include Albuquerque’s first baby box

Albuquerque Fire Rescue will have some extra resources in the far southeastern corner of the city.

The city is starting construction on a new Fire Station 12. That station serves the area near Central and Juan Tabo, and city leaders say it’s one of the busiest stations in the country.

Once built, the new fire station is set to bring something our city has never had before.

“We’re going to have a baby box at this fire station. If a young parent is in need, they can safely bring that baby to the fire station, and the firefighters, first responders can take it from there,” said City Councilor Renee Grout.

The baby box locks from the outside and is climate controlled. It also has a camera inside which sends live video to firefighters cell phones.

The original two-bay station was built in 1960. The new station will have three bays.