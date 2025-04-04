New first responders facility to open in Shiprock

It's important to be able to get help when you need it. That's why the Navajo Nation is investing millions of dollars into a new facility for first responders.

This project has been eight years in the making. Shiprock Chapter officials are excited for it to open this fall.

“First and foremost it’s about safety and protection for our community members, visitors, and anyone who comes within our service area,” said Debra Yazzie, vice president of Shiprock Chapter.

It’s no secret that it can be hard to get help when you live miles away from anything. Yazzie says it’s something they’ve been working on improving for years, which is why they are building a new first responder substation.

“It is being built for our much-needed fire department, our EMT, and dispatch,” said Yazzie.

Let’s just say the current buildings aren’t quite up to par.

“They have either outgrown them, too small or inadequate to store their equipment,” Yazzie said. “So yes, we don’t have those facilities and this will provide that.”

The new $19 million facility will be a workplace for all first responders in Shiprock with room for all of their equipment. Not only will this be a key facility in Shiprock, but it will also boost their E911 communication system.

“Currently we are working on our rural addressing for the Shiprock Chapter, and all our roads will be listed on Google Maps and any other mapping program. Then we’re able to be tied into the New Mexico E911 system so anyone that’s here in the state of New Mexico can call the E911, and we’ll be part of that dispatch communication system,” said Yazzie.

Yazzie says she’s excited to see the facility in full operation. It’s expected to open in October.

“Being able to provide what’s needed for our community, being able to access for our business and that really also helps with bringing down a lot of the insurance costs for commercial businesses, because we do have a fire department that can respond within a minute’s time,” said Yazzie.