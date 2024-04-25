New fishing dock built at Brantley Lake State Park

Volunteers came out Wednesday morning to the Brantley Lake State Park to help build a fishing dock – one they haven't had for more than five years.

The old one was dilapidated and unsafe, but community members requested to bring it back.

“This dock, what I’ve been told, had some damage a few years ago, and we were able to partner with the Great Outdoor Fund,” said Terry Banken, an asset director for Occidental.

The park already has a dock, but there is no fishing allowed while on it. The new one they just put up is specifically made for fishing and is ready to be used.

“Once they finish the anchoring, all of it’s completed, and it’s all ready for use,” said Banken.

Banken says the energy company, Occidental, partnered with the Great Outdoors Fund after the park didn’t have enough resources in the budget to replace it.

“It’s kind of a great chance for us all to get together and kind of help our community where we fish, where we work, and it’s a chance for us to give back,” said Banken.

Officials say they plan to add more to the park, including a kiosk.