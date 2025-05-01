New Flix Brewhouse location opens in NE Albuquerque

Families in northeast albuquerque now have a new place to eat, drink, and watch movies.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Families in northeast Albuquerque now have a new place to eat, drink, and watch movies.

The Flix Brewhouse off Tramway and Indian School just hosted their grand opening for the new location. The building used to be a Regal Theatre. It’s right next door to the Hinkle Family Fun Center.

Developers say it’s the perfect spot for their second location in Albuquerque.

“This is the first city to have two Flix Brewhouses, and we base it off obviously revenue and the request from the people in the community to want to bring this to this location,” said Victor Lopstaine, regional director of operations for Flix Brehouse.

The new location has seven movie bays, 700 total seats, a full kitchen and a brewery.