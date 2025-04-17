New Flix Brewhouse set to open in NE Albuquerque

After years of planning, the Flix Brewhouse on the eastside is finally coming to fruition.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After years of planning, the Flix Brewhouse on the eastside is finally coming to fruition.

“It doesn’t always line up with the expectations of construction schedules and permitting and all those other things. But we are almost there, we will be open the first week of May,” said Chance Robertson, CEO of Flix Brewhouse.

Robertson says their location on the westside has always done well, and they’ve been looking for an opportunity to bring that experience to the other part of town.

“We have often found ourselves saying, ‘I wish we had a few more seats, I wish we had a few more screens.’ So when this opportunity came available to not only get a few more seats and a few more screens and get to the other side of town, we know people in ABQ are either eastside or westside often, so we wanted to make sure we were on both sides of town,” said Robertson.

“This is the first city to have two Flix Brewhouses, and we base it off revenue and admits, and the requests for the people in the community to want to bring this to this location,” said Victor Lopstaine, regional director of operations for Flix Brewhouse.

Aside from business on the eastside, they also hope being next to Hinkle Family Fun Center will bring more business to the area.

“I think there is just a lot of that, ‘Oh it’s in our neighborhood now too,’ that is the thing we are hearing the most about and that is super exciting for us and we can’t wait to get open,” said Robertson.