New grocery options opening in Rio Rancho

As the City of Vision continues to grow, there is a need for more of everything to get you through your day, gas stations, parks, and grocery stores. Rio Rancho is getting two of those things after Texas grocery chain, Market Street, announced it was coming to the City of Vision. There is one location in Santa Fe already, but shoppers told KOB 4 they like the variety the store has to offer.

“I have my little routine of where I go, and I like the foods and the variety that they have. The grab-and-go suits me because I’m single, so it’s already made, there’s no waste. I just grab my ready meals and that’s what I find really great about Market Street,” said Jules Moore who shops at the Santa Fe location frequently.

Gary Bell grew up in Texas with the chain and said, “It has a wide variety; it also has a lot of, at least near us, has a lot of West Texas varieties,” when we caught up with him outside of the Santa Fe store.

The Store Director of the Rio Rancho location said between nearby development and Rust Medical Center across the street, they are expecting a lot of foot traffic.

“There has kind of been this desperate need, whether it was going to be us as a Market Street, there is a desperate need for a grocery store out here,” said Dan Szuch.

Employees at the Rio Rancho location have been busy getting prepared ahead of their grand opening next week.

“There is just more room to grow with everything west of us continuing to grow here in Rio Rancho. Rio Rancho is the fastest growing city in the Southwest, or that’s what I’ve been told, I think it is a great place to shop,” said Szuch.

People can knock out their grocery list and take-home food at their restaurants inside. There is also a gift and home section, pharmacy, and gas station.

“They carry things that just a normal grocery store doesn’t carry, the cool thing about a market street is that all of your everyday grocery needs are still in the same building,” said the store director.

Market Street is set to open Friday, April 25, 2025.