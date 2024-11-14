New grocery store readies to open in International District

This summer, KOB 4 told you about a new grocery store opening in the International District.

At the time, the owner said he wanted to provide some relief in what had become a food desert.

We spoke with the owner of the new convenience style store coming to the corner of San Mateo and Central. That’s right up the street from Walmart that has been sitting empty for more than a year.

Ibrahim Asfan says he wants to make the store into a New York style deli. He plans to have the store as the front part of the location and the deli counter in the back. Eventually, he plans to create a franchise.

We asked why he chose this location, right in the middle of the International District.

“Somebody’s got to take the risk, that’s first of all, second thing is like overall somebody’s got to be here,” said Asfan. I’m so proud to be from this community. I’m so proud to be here, standing here, doing all of this in the community the way that I came as an immigrant. So I developed myself in this community, and I’m ready to pay it back.”

He says another huge draw for him was the city’s plans of turning the old Bank of the West towers into apartments.

The redevelopment plans there include creating more affordable housing options and cleaning up the area that’s sat vacant for a while.

As for the Zia Supermarket, he says there’s still a lot of work to be done on the interior, and they’re waiting for city approval to move forward.

“We’re waiting for now for the approval for the plans to do the electrical work, because we have issues of stripped copper and stuff like that. So we’re waiting on them to approve us for the electrical plans so we can send the contractors commissioning their job. For now, we install the shelves with like the safe 60% ready to open,” said Asfan.

He’s hoping to have the store open in the next few months. As for franchising, he’s hoping to have at least three or four other locations in the near future.

The 505 Supermarket in the International District continues to stock local products to help fill the food desert in the community.