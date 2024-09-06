New gunships arrive at Kirtland Air Force Base

We're going to see a very nice day to end the week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Expect to see some different planes in the skies above Kirtland Air Force Base as the base is the new home of the AC-130J Ghostriders.

The seven gunships have relocated from the Florida panhandle. They’re bringing 300 airmen with them. Officials say they chose New Mexico because our unique environment is ideal for the training.

“All future air crew will come through Kirtland AFB. We will train them on close air support, air interdiction, training will occur here at Kirtland AFB,” Lt. Col. John Barringer said.

The gunships have an extensive combat history, dating back to the Vietnam War. However, the planes at Kirtland AFB won’t be used for combat.

“These are all operational aircraft, transferring from Air Force Special Operations Command to Air Education and Training Command. So while those aircraft are here, they’ll be purely trainers,” Lt. Col. Barringer said.

The first gunships flew into Kirtland AFB last month.