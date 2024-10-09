New Ice Wolves coach implements state-of-the-art leadership training program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The new Ice Wolves’ coach began the year with a state-of-the-art leadership program for the team.

The new coach, Kevin Hartzell, has had success in hockey. But, he says, he prefers to accelerate the team’s learning of what it means to be a great teammate and more.

“I wanna accelerate their learning of what it means to be a great teammate, how leadership works. We’ve done a lot of these camps, when you have great leadership, or even a team within with great leadership, they win,” said Hartzell.

