New installation now open at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe

The exhibit takes inspiration from science fiction for an out-of-this-world exhibit.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Meow Wolf unveiled the latest installation to the House of Eternal Return that is now open for you to explore in Santa Fe.

The Necro Techno Flesh Complex is “a fully immersive permanent installation” and the brainchild of New Zealand-born artist Jess Johnson.

“In Necro Techno Flesh Complex, Johnson’s meticulously hand-drawn worlds are brought to life in three dimensions, transforming the static into dynamic. The installation is a sensory experience, pulling visitors into a reality loop that blurs the lines between imagination and reality. The intricate mosaics and hand-crafted columns retain a human quality that Johnson believes is essential to creating a world that feels alive,” a spokesperson for Meow Wolf said.

The installation fuses together 2D drawings, 3D physical environments, and digital animations. According to Meow Wolf, it brings Johnson’s surreal worlds into “a tangible, all-encompassing experience for visitors.”

“Visiting Meow Wolf mostly felt like I was time traveling — going back to being a child,” Johnson said. “It was a strange type of interaction. I wasn’t really in the moment, but instead imagining how I would respond to the experience as a kid.”

Johnson added that “Necro Techno Flesh Complex is an enigmatic blend of words that do not have overt meanings.” She said she drew inspiration from the post-apocalyptic novel, “Riddley Walker.” In the novel, a language is shattered and reassembled into a new form.

Johnson had a year-long residency at the Roswell Artist In-Residence Program. This year, she is returning to Roswell to establish a “more permanent base” after traveling around the world.

“I’d like to make New Mexico my home,” Johnson said. “Spending one year in Roswell was the longest I’ve stayed in one place, and I wasn’t ready to leave. The landscape and the small community activated something really good and peaceful in me.”