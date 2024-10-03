New lapel video shows police finding man accused of hiding, breaking into APS school

One local school started its year off in a pretty eventful way, and it wasn't the way parents would've wanted.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One local school started its year off in a pretty eventful way, and it wasn’t the way parents would’ve wanted.

A teacher couldn’t get inside her classroom, and what police found surprised everybody – a man barricaded himself inside.

Now, we’re getting a better look at how it all went down. Newly-released lapel video from the break-in shows how it all started the night before.

APS police arrested the man on Monday morning in August. But, originally, police searched the school the Sunday night before and claimed they didn’t find anyone on school property.

Now, a new video shows how it all happened. The video shows how teachers at La Mesa Elementary School in northeast Albuquerque started their day back in August.

On Aug. 19 Albuquerque Public Schools police officers found, Tazzy Mora, barricaded inside a kindergarten classroom.

Mora was found after reports of a break-in at the school the night before.

Lapel video shows APS officer searching the school that night.

The lapel video shows the pair searching for about 20 minutes, but not finding anyone. But finding how he got in.

Officers report the building clear and leave. School security videos appears to show Mora walking through an outside gate and trying to break into the school.

Inside, security video shows him walking through the halls. Then, the next day, officers smelt Mora first before finding him. He admitted to defecating himself in the classroom, and officers question him. He said he was doing fentanyl pills.

School administration did nOt seem happy at the time of the arrest.

“I’ve never been as mad in life as I was today when I called APS police and I felt like they were very dismissive of me, ‘Ma’am we know about the burglar we already cleared the building.’”

We showed a video to some La Mesa parents Monday, and they weren’t too happy either.

“Seeing this is such an emotional for us. And you know, every day I think, is my daughter, OK? You know, is there something that he left in a classroom that they, you know, barely clean the classroom,” said a concerned La Mesa parent.

Mora told police he was being chased and hid in the school, not knowing class was back in session.

He was charged with burglary and was let out of jail on conditions of release. But, last month, Mora failed to appear for a court appearance.

At the time of the incident, La Mesa sent out an official letter to parents at the end of the day notifying them about what happened, adding the school was professionally sanitized.