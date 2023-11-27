New look for Tumbleweed Snowman to be unveiled Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Thanksgiving over and a packed holiday season on the horizon, a holiday icon will make his first appearance this week.

Officials with the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority will unveil the beloved Tumbleweed Snowman this Tuesday.

Dubbed “Tumbleweed Tuesday,” AMAFCA officials say it is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It marks the time when you’ll get your first look at the Tumbleweed Snowman.

The snowman first appeared in 1995. To many people, his appearance near the westbound I-40/University exit signals the start of the holiday season.