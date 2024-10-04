New Mexican volunteers respond in wake of Hurricane Helene

The day's major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the Eyewitness News 4 Team.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Every day, the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Helene gets worse. Now, more than 215 people have died across six states.

Volunteers from all over the country are heading to North Carolina which was hit the hardest to help communities cut off from everything. Those helpers include New Mexicans who once welcomed the support themselves.

KOB 4 spoke to one of them, who says the biggest task is getting to isolated communities.

“Roads are still closed and bridges are gone, and some people are isolated and can’t get out yet. But we will be there when they show up,” said Douglas Keaty, an American Red Cross public information officer.

More than 200 people are dead in the wake of Hurricane Helene, hundreds are still missing, and millions don’t have power.

“Lots of power lines down, lots of downed trees, several homes decimated, just a pile of wood, nothing else,” said Jacqueline de Butler.

The American Red Cross deployed New Mexico native Jacqueline de Butler to north and South Carolina, where flooding washed away entire communities.

“One lady told us there is a whole town that is completely gone,” said de Butler.

This is de Butler’s second trip with the Red Cross. The first was just a short drive from her hometown of Las Cruces, helping victims of the Ruidoso wildfires.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I was trained to help people. So it really feeds my soul to be able to help people, especially in times of distress,” said de Butler.

She explained she’s a shelter volunteer, helping make sure people have food, water and someone to talk to.

“Trying to give them comfort and just listen to them, because they really just need people to listen to how they feel,” de Butler said.

It’s a similar feeling for Patrick Wathen, a volunteer from Tuscon, Arizona.

“You have no greater feeling of satisfaction than when you help somebody that’s having their worst day,” said Wathen.

He is helping with damage assessment in Sarasota, Florida.

“We need to get out and assess the damage, so that, you know, our caseworkers can come in and start getting them additional relief,” Wathen said.

About 1,300 volunteers are on the ground, but that number will likely increase as Hurricane Helene becomes one of the deadliest storms on U.S. soil since Hurricane Katrina.

“That number is growing every single day. We have about seven from New Mexico, and we will be sending more,” said Keaty.

Keaty explained this level of devastation is rare.

“Entire villages and towns are gone. So it’s very odd to have such a devastation like this, and there are so many things that need to be done,” Keaty said.

Keaty says there are two ways anyone can help right now.

“Having the finances to send people is what’s critical. We need boots on the ground. That is what the need is,” said Keaty.

Keaty also told me there are more than 4,000 requests for help right now and more are expected to come.

If you would like to donate, click here, or you can click here to volunteer.