New Mexicans celebrate ‘Freedom Fourth’ at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta Park sees its share of large crowds, even on the Fourth of July when New Mexicans gather for the Freedom Fourth celebration.

Families gathered and celebrated the Fourth with inflatable fun, face painting, local bands and more.

Here is the evening schedule:

7:30 p.m. – 4th of July Ceremony featuring members of the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Honor Guard

7:45 p.m. – Lindsay Ell

9:15 p.m. – Fireworks

Spencer Schacht made it out to the park and took in the festivities.

Check out his adventures in the video above.