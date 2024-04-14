New Mexicans honor Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez during 31st annual celebration

Hundreds came out to honor two iconic figures in our state's history – Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez.

Mayor Tim Keller joined the activists as they led the annual parade-goers Saturday afternoon down to Avendia Dolores Huerta and Avendia Cesar Chavez.

There were people holding up signs, a group of mariachi and singers, and local labor unions. The celebration has been around for nearly 31 years.

Organizers say this event shows the impact Dolores Huerta continues to have on our community and on future generations.

“She is strong. 94 years old and this lady doesn’t stop. So she is a very influential person in our lives because she gives us the strength to continue and carry the legacy which is nonviolence, and organizing for the betterment of our people. Starting from farmworkers, but it doesn’t just end there you know?” said Chuy Martanez, Founders Committee of Recuereda Cesar Chavez & Dolores Huerta Celebration.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center and Recuerda a Cesar Chavez Committee organized the event.

For more information on the Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta Celebration, click here.