New Mexicans react to election of Pope Leo XIV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Celebrations for the new pope are happening all over the world Thursday. Social media has been buzzing and overflowing with reactions from people since the announcement was made.

Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost has been named the new pope, and took Leo XIV as his name.

In Albuquerque, people are sharing their excitement. KOB 4 spoke to a wide variety of people, including some students at San Felipe De Neri School who got to watch the announcement in class.

“It was really exciting and cool, like some of the kids started screaming and some started laughing, and it was just chaos in our class.”

Joy is coursing through the Catholic Church along with shock, as Pope Leo XIV is the first pope from the United States.

“The fact that he’s an American. The whole church just rejoiced in that idea, and I believe it’s going to strengthen the Catholic faith in America because we have an American pope,” said David Litwinsky.

As Pope Leo prayed for peace, students in our community joined him from halfway across the world.

“We prayed the Hail Mary with him, and we watched the whole thing,” said Anarita Cortez.

As people continue to rejoice and revel in the moment through celebration, a song of praise can be heard across the globe.

“The crowd burst in joy and clapping hands, everybody that I could see, people around me especially, everybody is excited,” Litwinsky.