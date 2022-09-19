New Mexico AG’s office to investigate reported negative skin reactions to Huggies diapers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Monday his office will investigate allegations that Huggies-brand diapers are causing kids to have negative skin reactions.

According to the attorney general’s office, they’ve received reports that kids have had mild irritation and even serious medical conditions, in some cases, from wearing the diapers.

The public is asked to contact the AG’s office if their children have experienced adverse reactions from Huggies diapers and other products.

You can file a consumer complaint by clicking here or calling a consumer advocate toll-free at 1-844-255-9210, then prompt 5.