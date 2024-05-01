New Mexico authorities stress importance of river safety measures

As the temperatures rise, so do the water levels throughout New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the temperatures rise, so do the water levels throughout New Mexico.

Runoff from the mountains not only raises the water level, it also can make the water faster, deeper, and colder.

Just this past weekend, a 74-year-old woman reportedly drowned in the Pecos River. Sherry Lee Sullivan was washing her hands when she slipped into the river Sunday. Her husband told KOB 4 that they were visiting friends in Hidden Valley.

Local fire departments want New Mexicans to explore and check out rivers across the state, but they want to make sure residents are prepared before they go out.

“Don’t underestimate this river,” said Daniel Chavez, engineer and boat pilot with Bernalillo County. “That’s what a lot of people forget. They think that this river is just, you know, a puddle. Especially now with the runoff, this current is moving.”

Corrales Fire Department Chief Anthony Martinez said this year things are especially different.

“New this year is we have the Bureau of Reclamation that had to do some bank stabilization, it’s a big project,” Chief Martinez said. “So just south of siphon access, boat access, there’s about 1,000 feet of area that has got tons of rock on it. It’s designed as the bank starts to erode, the rock is going to just let loose into the river to stabilize our riverbank.”

When it comes to a river rescue, all of the departments across the metro work together by using a “code raft response.”

“That notifies every agency along the Rio Grande that we have someone in the water and we’re able to go to the predesignated access points and scout out where the person may be,” said Captain Brad Kornrumph with Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue. “And then from there we can make a rescue plan depending on what the hazard is, what the water is like, and where the person is.”

It’s important to have the right tools. Under New Mexico law, everyone out on the water has to have a life jacket on. It’s important to also have an extra paddle, a jump bag, helmet, and a dry bag.

Parts of the Rio Grande from Santa Ana Pueblo to Isleta also have mile markers – which can be a visual tool that can mean the difference between life and death during an emergency.

“If they do get in trouble, they’re able to relay to us where they might be by telling us what mile marker they’ve passed,” said Kia Bridges, a firefighter and paramedic with Sandoval County Fire Rescue. “It’s also helpful for all of us. We all have the mile marker signs GPSed, and so it can help us coordinate our efforts when we’re responding to the river.”

Don’t forget, when you’re out on the water you’re also at risk for heat-related illnesses. The runoff also make the water really cold, so hypothermia is also a risk.

The Corrales Fire Department is working with the app Paddle Ways to help residents identify hazards out on the river. It also tells you how high the river is and the current temperature. The app is up and running but the project specific to Corrales is expected to launch next week. The app is free to download on Android or iPhone.

Chief Martinez says Corrales is going to try it out and if it works they hope to expand it to other areas.