New Mexico chefs and eateries named as James Beard finalists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two eateries and two chefs here in New Mexico are among the finalists for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards.

Steve Riley, a chef at Mesa Provisions in Albuquerque, and Eduardo Rodriguez, a chef at Zacatlán in Santa Fe, are among the five chefs still in the running for Best Chef of the Southwest. The other finalists are from Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Henderson, Nevada.

The Burque Bakehouse is in the running for the “Outstanding Bakery” award. The award recognizes “a baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.”

Other nominees: Gusto Bread in Long Beach, Cali.; JinJu Patisserie in Portland, Ore.; Mel the Bakery in Hudson, N.Y.; ZU Bakery in Portland, Maine.

Meanwhile, The Compound in Santa Fe is up for the “Outstanding Restaurant” award. The award recognizes a restaurant “that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.”

Other nominees: Convenience West in Marfa, Texas; Langbaan in Portland, Ore.; Mixtli in San Antonio, Texas; Vestige in Ocean Springs, Miss.

