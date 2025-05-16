New Mexico correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates

A New Mexico correctional officer is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted inmates.

This allegedly happened back in April at the facility in Grants. Investigators say multiple women reported Elijah Williams assaulted them.

Police say they found credible evidence, and Williams turned himself in on Thursday.

New Mexico Corrections Department Secretary, Alisha Tafoya Lucero, fired Williams and said:

“We have zero tolerance for any misconduct, and any officer or staff member who engages in misconduct will be fully removed and referred for criminal prosecution to the fullest extent.”