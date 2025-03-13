New Mexico counties bring back ‘Take a Ride on Us’ for St. Patrick’s Day

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Three New Mexico counties are bringing back a program to give residents a way to get home safe this St. Patrick’s Day.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program is offering up to $10 off on two rides, between March 14 at 10 a.m. and March 18 at 2 a.m. You can enter the code “NMGREEN25” under the “Vouchers” section on the Uber app to redeem it.

The offer is available for up to 2,000 trips on a first-come, first-served basis. It is only available for residents in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties. It doesn’t apply to Uber Eats and doesn’t cover a driver tip.

According to the program, they have provided more than 61,000 safe rides in the Albuquerque metro since 2017.