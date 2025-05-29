New Mexico Education Trust Board talks 529 Day, saving up for future school

If you haven't gotten a chance to look at the calendar this morning, it's May 29, otherwise known as 529 Day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you haven’t gotten a chance to look at the calendar this morning, it’s May 29, otherwise known as 529 Day.

You might want to commit those numbers to memory because they could help you save a lot of money on your kid’s college expenses.

“With just $500 saved for college or vocational school, a child is three times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to graduate,” said Carolyn Fittipaldi, marketing director of the New Mexico Education Trust Board.

The experts with the New Mexico Education Trust Board say it’s never too early or late to start saving that extra cash with a 529 education savings plan.

“A 529 plan is a tax advantage way for families to save for future education. You can use your funds to pay for not just tuition, but room and board, books, computer equipment, all kinds of qualified expenses,” said Fittipaldi. “Ideally, these accounts are meant for long term growth. So, you know, the earlier, the better, of course.”

But you can still start saving for your child even if college is just a few months away.

“There’s no initial contribution requirement, so you can put in as much or as little as you want, whatever makes sense for your budget,” Fittipaldi said.

In New Mexico, you can deduct those contributions from your yearly income taxes.

At least 35% of American families already contribute to a 529 plan, with the average account racking up close to $25,000 in tax-free savings, making it easier for some kids to dream big.

“You know, I run into a family, a mother and daughter, they had saved early and long enough, they had enough money to pay for undergraduate, but she had scholarships and she had a full ride. She had money left over that she was able to go to medical school and pay for that without any debt at all,” said Fittipaldi.

It all starts with making a plan.

“When they know that someone believes in them, they’re more likely to succeed,” Fittipaldi said.

The 529 plans can be used for other educational expenses, not just college. Generous friends and family members can also to contribute to your child’s savings plan.

Advocates say there’s also ways for your employer to offer these savings plans as part of your benefits package.